Everyone acknowledges that the slow pace of the justice system is one of the biggest and most enduring institutional problems in the operation of the Greek state. But while everyone may acknowledge this, opposition is the only reaction we tend to hear to any drastic government proposals that would offer real solutions to what is a very real problem.

Recent reasonable proposals that have stirred an unreasonable amount of reactions, for example, include a small extension to the operating hours of courts and the reinstating of a special court fee for declaratory judgments in cases worth 250,000 euros and above.

The state is duty bound to overhaul and strengthen the operation of any system that is falling short of its duties and the people involved in the justice system need to get over their protectionist mentality and ideological hang-ups.