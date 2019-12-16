Doyne Farmer | Athens | December 17

The Hub Events has invited Doyne Farmer, Baillie Gifford professor of mathematics at Oxford University’s Mathematical Institute and director of the Complexity Economics program at the Institute for New Economic Thinking at the Oxford Martin School, to deliver a lecture on Tuesday, December 17. The lecture, titled “Beyond Procrustean Economics,” is part of the Hub Science series of scientific lectures. Farmer’s lecture will focus on “complexity economics,” in other words complexity science as an analytical tool for contemporary economic issues which encompasses 21st century technologies and new human behavior. The lecture, which starts at 8 p.m., will be in English. Entrance is free and subject to availability. More information is available at www.thehubevents.gr



The Hub Events, 5 Alkminis, Kato Petralona, tel 210.341.1009