Attica Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis on Monday heralded two public-private partnership waste management projects for the port city of Piraeus and central Athens that will be put to tender in the spring.

Kathimerini has learned that the units will be built at the existing waste transfer stations in Schisto near Piraeus and Elaionas in Athens. They will handle 180,000 and 130,000 tons of waste per year, respectively, and produce solid recovered fuel for the cement industry and compost from biowaste.

Patoulis also announced plans to bolster the recycling capabilities of the plant at Fyli, northwest of Athens, so that it can process 100,000 tons of biowaste per year for compost. Another part of the plan for recycling more biowaste involves distributing more brown bins to businesses like restaurants, hospitals and farmers’ markets.

“The aim is to collect 100,000 to 120,000 tons of the 825,000 tons [of biowaste] produced in Attica by 2020,” Patoulis said.