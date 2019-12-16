ATHEX: Negative start to the week for local bourse

The Greek stock market bucked the trend set by its peers in the rest of the eurozone and the US on Monday to record losses at the start of the week, with pressure mounting on bank stocks and a few other blue chips, and trading volume posting a notable decline too.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 880.76 points, shedding 1.16 percent from Friday’s 891.08 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.04 percent to 2,220.05 points.

The banks index conceded 2.29 percent, with National losing 3.47 percent, Eurobank sliding 3.06 percent, Piraeus giving up 1.78 percent and Alpha easing 1.05 percent. OPAP gaming company diminished 3.43 percent, Fourlis decreased 2.18 percent, Titan Cement shrank 2.15 percent and Viohalco parted with 1.95 percent, while Coca-Cola HBC advanced 1.26 percent and Piraeus Port Authority climbed 1.15 percent.

In total 27 stocks reported gains, 72 registered losses and 22 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 63.1 million euros, down from last Friday’s 89.4 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange edged up 0.02 percent to 65.31 points.