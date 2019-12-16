The clash between the management of telecommunications giant OTE and its employees has reached boiling point: After the company decided not to refill eight security positions following dismissals, the workers’ union called a strike for all working days from December 21 to January 12.

The industrial action concerns the periods from December 21 to 24, December 27 to 31, January 2 to 5 and January 7 to 12. OTE officials say this may create problems in the company’s services, given that its network forms the basis not only for communication through landline and mobile telephony, but also a series of other services that are vital to citizens, such as credit card terminals, property security alarms etc.

The new leadership of the union, controlled by opposition parties Movement for Change, SYRIZA and Antarsya, made the decision to strike on Sunday, while New Democracy-affiliated unionists voted against such prolonged action and the pro-Communist Party faction abstained. The union will hold a press conference on Thursday.