Sleeping Beauty | Thessaloniki | December 19-23

The St Petersburg Festival Ballet will be on stage at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall with Tchaikovsky’s all-time classic “Sleeping Beauty,” in a production inspired by the company’s founder, Marius Petipa, and adapted to the 21st century. Elena Kotsyubira performs the role of Aurora. Shows take place at 8.30 p.m., with extra 4.30 p.m. performances on December 21 and 22. Tickets range from 15-50 euros.



Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia, tel 2310.895.800, www.tch.gr