WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Sleeping Beauty | Thessaloniki | December 19-23

TAGS: Dance

The St Petersburg Festival Ballet will be on stage at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall with Tchaikovsky’s all-time classic “Sleeping Beauty,” in a production inspired by the company’s founder, Marius Petipa, and adapted to the 21st century. Elena Kotsyubira performs the role of Aurora. Shows take place at 8.30 p.m., with extra 4.30 p.m. performances on December 21 and 22. Tickets range from 15-50 euros.

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia, tel 2310.895.800, www.tch.gr

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 