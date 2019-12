Group Show | Athens | To January 12

For its Christmas group exhibition titled “Magical Strokes,” the Skoufa Gallery presents selected pieces by 35 artists exploring childhood memories, Greek folk traditions and other nostalgic themes evoked by the holiday season. The impressive roster of participating artists comprises Jeff Koons, Patrick Rubinstein, Nikos Angelidis, Stathis Alexopoulos, Eva Anagnostou, Kalliopi Asargiotaki, Yiorgis Yerolymbos, Maria Giannakaki, Leonidas Giannakopoulos, Stefanos Daskalakis, Frangiskos Doukakis, Irini Iliopoulou, Katerina Kaloudi, Irene Kana, Tina Karageorgi, Panos Kokkalis, Andreas Kontellis, Alexis Kyritsopoulos, Alexandros Maganiotis, Thanasis Makris, Tassos Mantzavinos, Alina Matsa, Stella Meletopoulou, Panayiotis Beldekos, Lamprini Boviatsou, Dimitris Dokos, Kostas Papanikolaou, Tasos Pavlopoulos, Vassilis Perros, Achilleas Razis, Pavlos Samios, Dimitris Sarasitis, Vassilis Selimas, Kostas Spyriounis, Amalia Sotiropoulou, Vasilis Soulis, Antonis Staveris, Vicky Stamatopoulou, George Hadoulis and Manolis Charos. Opening hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. and 5.30 to 9 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. and 5.30 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.



Skoufa Gallery, 4 Skoufa, Kolonaki, tel 210.364.3025