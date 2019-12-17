Dendias: Athens, Riyadh share concern over Turkey-Libya MoU

Greece and Saudi Arabia share the view that the two memoranda of understanding signed between Turkey and the government in Tripoli on maritime borders will create tensions in the region, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Tuesday, during a visit to Riyadh.

“We share the understanding that these memoranda create a problem in the wider region. We will continue to monitor the situation together and will keep in contact to coordinate actions from then on,” he told journalists after his meeting with King Salman.

Asked whether the Saudi King shares Athens' concerns over the situation in Libya and Turkey's interventions, Dendias said Saudi Arabia is a country with “particular geopolitical sensitivities.”

“He understands very well that these two memoranda will destabilize the wider region,” he said.



Following the meeting in Riyadh, the minister is travelling to the United Arab Emirates (Dec. 18) and Jordan (Dec. 19).