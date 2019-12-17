Searching for young Greek STEM stars

The US Embassy in Athens and Greek nonprofit organization SciCo, are organizing the inaugural Stem Stars Greece competition with the aim of supporting, highlighting, and rewarding 14 to 18-year-old students who excel in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM).



The winners of the competition will receive special prizes, including the opportunity to represent Greece at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the largest international science competition, which will be held in Anaheim, California on May 10-15, 2020.



The Greek competition is taking place under the auspices of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs and there is no participation fee.



Students who attend public or private schools in Greece and are between 14 and 18 years old on the date of the competition are eligible to participate.



All projects must be submitted online at the website stemstarsgreece.athens-science-festival.gr ahead of the February 16 deadline.



The final list of qualifying students will be announced in March on the same website.



The grand finale will take place at the Athens Science Festival, to be held on April 1-5, 2020 at Technopolis in downtown Athens, when the names of the first two participants/teams to win a place at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) will be announced.