Man arrested in Thessaloniki after for firing in the air

TAGS: Crime

A man was arrested in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, for firing a pistol in the air during an altercation with three men next to the Christmas bazaar at Archaias Agoras Square late on Monday night.

The 58-year-old Georgian national was surrounded by police officers who arrived at the scene after hearing the gunshot.

Apart from the pistol, the man was also carrying a knife. No one was injured in the incident.

The three men involved in the incident fled the scene before police arrived.

