Olympus drones to help with wildfires

Two drones, priced at 75,000 euros each, will be procured by the agency managing Olympus National Park in central Greece with money from the European Union’s Partnership Agreement for the Development Framework (ESPA).



The drones will be used to survey the area during the summer wildfire season as well as to capture footage to be used in promotional material.

“Four agency employees will be trained to use them for surveillance and fire protection during the summer months,” the agency’s president Aristeidis Nikas said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.