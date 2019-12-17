NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Olympus drones to help with wildfires

TAGS: Environment

Two drones, priced at 75,000 euros each, will be procured by the agency managing Olympus National Park in central Greece with money from the European Union’s Partnership Agreement for the Development Framework (ESPA).

The drones will be used to survey the area during the summer wildfire season as well as to capture footage to be used in promotional material.

“Four agency employees will be trained to use them for surveillance and fire protection during the summer months,” the agency’s president Aristeidis Nikas said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency. 

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 