Greek enterprises are now finding it much easier to fill vacant posts, while the number of Greeks seeking work abroad has declined this year, according to Adecco’s annual survey of the labor market.

The fifth annual report by Adecco showed that the majority of companies (72 percent) were interested in adding to their staff during the September-November period when the survey was carried out, which is roughly the same as a year earlier (70 percent). The difference is in the reduction of the time needed to fill a post, with 87 percent of vacancies covered within a month, compared to just 23 percent last year.

Adecco also found that the mood in the market has improved considerably, with enterprises now being less reluctant to fill vacancies.

However, the survey further revealed that Greece’s unemployed take a relatively long time to return to the labor market, with one in every four jobless needing over two years to find a new job. This shows that employers prefer candidates who are active in the market.

