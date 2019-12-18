The Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) is demanding that casinos pay off their dues to the social security funds. Its letters have reached the managers of the casinos concerned and the contributions due are estimated to add up to almost 100 million euros, according to the head of the federation of Greek casino employees.

However, given the troubled financial state of the majority of local casinos, calculations suggest the payment of dues to the funds would lead to the closure of many such enterprises.



This category includes the casinos of Loutraki, whose debts exceed 18 million euros, Rio, Alexandroupoli and Corfu. Other indebted casinos are those of Rhodes, Syros and Porto Carras in Halkidiki.

The only casinos without dues are those of Parnitha and Thessaloniki, which pay their staff salaries and social security contributions without fail. Florina casino in northwestern Macedonia, which opened a few weeks ago, is also debt-free.

EFKA is invoking a clause in the new investment incentives law that threatens to temporarily suspend the operating license of any casino that fails to pay off its dues to the social security funds within 60 days.