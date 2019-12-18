Police clear anarchist squats in Athens

A large police operation to evacuate three buildings in the central Athens district of Koukaki squatted by self-styled anarchists got underway on Wednesday morning.



Officers entered the buildings, located on the streets of Matrozou, Panaitoliou and Arvali, at 7 a.m.



The squatters on Matrozou Street refused to leave the building and threw several items at the police officers, including pieces of furniture and a fire extinguisher. Police responded by firing teargas and stun grenades.



Reports said two people were detained during the operation.



The evacuations are part of a pledge by Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis to clear 15 such anarchist-run squats in different parts of the Greek capital by the end of the year.



On Tuesday, police cleared an illegal squat in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi. The former country villa had been under occupation by anarchists since 2010.