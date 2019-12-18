Kalamata police say baby found in trash

Police say a baby, believed to be only a few days old, was found abandoned in a dumpster in the southewestern city of Kalamata on Wednesday morning.



Reports said the baby, which was placed inside a paper bag, was found around 6.40 a.m. by a woman who heard crying as she was about to throw garbage into the trash container. The woman immediately called the police.



The baby was taken to hospital for treatment. Reports say it is in stable condition and expected to survive.



Investigations are underway to identify the parents.