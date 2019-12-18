NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Turkey to use airport in occupied Cyprus as base for F-16s ‘if necessary,’ says report

TAGS: Turkey, Cyprus, Defense

Ankara is mulling over the possibility of using an airport on Turkish-occupied Cyprus as a base for F-16 fighter jets, reports said Wednesday, a move that would further stoke tension with Athens and Nicosia.

A report in the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper said that the airport would be used by the country’s F-16s “if necessary.”

On Friday, the breakaway Turkish Cypriot cabinet designated the Gecitkale airport (also known as Lefkoniko) as a base for both unarmed and armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the request of the Turkish government.

A drone meant to help seek hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean landed at the airport on Monday.

