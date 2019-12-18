Group claims responsibility for arson attacks
Α group calling itself Mayhem Squads has claimed responsibility for a barrage of arson attacks involving gas canisters around Athens in the early hours of last Tuesday.
Targets included the Alimos marina, a private security company vehicle stationed in Peristeri, a cafe owned by a New Democracy candidate in Kifissia, and the residence of a police reporter in Nea Ionia.
No injuries were reported in the attacks.