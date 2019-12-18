NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Group claims responsibility for arson attacks

Α group calling itself Mayhem Squads has claimed responsibility for a barrage of arson attacks involving gas canisters around Athens in the early hours of last Tuesday.

Targets included the Alimos marina, a private security company vehicle stationed in Peristeri, a cafe owned by a New Democracy candidate in Kifissia, and the residence of a police reporter in Nea Ionia.

No injuries were reported in the attacks.

