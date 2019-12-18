Prosecutor in Golden Dawn case says Fyssas murder ‘not planned’

The prosecutor in the trial of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn has argued that the 2013 murder of antifascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas was not deliberately planned and recommended the conviction only of Giorgos Roupakias for willful murder and the exoneration of the remaining suspects.



Should the prosecutor’s recommendation be adopted, it would shake the entire case to its very foundations.



The prosecutor recommended that Roupakias be convicted of murder with malice, while rejecting his claims that he was acting in self-defense.



According to the prosecutor, Roupakias was in a “calm mental state” when he carried out the fatal stabbing.

However, the prosecutor said, there was no evidence he had acted on the orders of the Golden Dawn leadership.



“There is no evidence than an order was given… How would, after all, Golden Dawn benefit from this? If the assassination had indeed been planned in advance, why would they carry it out at a central spot and not, on a different evening, at a secluded area so that the crime would not be witnessed?,” said the prosecutor.



Magda Fyssa, the mother of the slain rapper, reacted to the announcement.



“Have they seen nothing all this time?,” she said. “They are acquitting the criminals. How much more can we take?”