Barrage of Turkish overflights in the eastern Aegean

TAGS: Defense

Turkish fighter jets flew over the eastern Aegean islets of Panagia, Ro and Oinousses, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said Wednesday.

A pair of F-16 jets entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) four times at 1.35 p.m., 1.38 p.m., 1.40 p.m. and 1.53 p.m. without submitting a flight plan and flew over Panagia at 7,000, 6,000, 10,000 and 23,000 feet respectively.

The same aircraft flew over Oinousses five times at 1.40 p.m., 1.42 p.m., 1.53 p.m., 1.55 p.m., 1.57 p.m., 1.58 p.m. and 1.59 p.m. at an altitude of 10,000, 12,000, 26,000, 4,000, 500, 2,000 and 500 feet respectively.

At 1.46 p.m., a separate pair of Turkish F-16 jets entered Athens' FIR and flew over Ro at 23,000 feet.

The Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted according to international law, GEETHA said.

