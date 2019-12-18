Granma: Trombones from Havana | Athens | December 19-21

UTE LANGKAFEL

German theater group Rimini Protokoll comes to Athens with its latest documentary play, produced by Stefan Kaegi to mark the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution. The play, essentially a dialogue between the past and the future, recreates the utopian vision of the Cuban Revolution, and its disappointments, with history rewritten by the grandchildren of Castro and his comrades. The four protagonists will play live music from pre-revolution times in Cuba. The play starts at 8.30 p.m. at the main stage of the Onassis Stegi. On Friday, December 20, there will be a talk after the performance moderated by director Anestis Azas. Ticket prices range from 5 to 24 euros. More information and tickets are available at www.onassis.org/whats-on/granma-trombones-havana. Group ticket reservations can be made at groupsales@onassis.org.



Onassis Stegi, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800, www.onassis.org