Light Show | Athens | To January 6

NIKOS KARANIKOLAS

While the City of Athens is lighting up the center of the Greek capital after dark this festive season, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center is currently hosting four impressive light installations in its grounds on the city’s southern coast. On the Great Lawn, “Large Pendulum Wave” by Dutch artist Ivo Schoofs features a series of 15 illuminated pendulums suspended at a height of 12 meters. In the Pine Grove, visitors will find “Wave-Field” by Canada's Mitchell Akiyama, comprising acoustic, illuminated see-saws, each with its own music idiom and idiosyncrasy. Meanwhile, in the Mediterranean Garden, Dutch collective LightForm have set up an installation consisting of two large luminous drop-shaped nests in which visitors can hide or interact with multiple mirrors, exploring an unusual sensation of depth. And finally, “The Pool,” by US artist Jen Lewin, in the Labyrinth, is composed of giant, concentric circles created from dozens of interactive circular pads where play and collaborative movement create mesmerizing patterns of shifting and fading colors. The installations will remain in place until January 6 and entrance is free.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org