Farida El Gazzar | Athens | December 19 - February 1

In the solo show “Night Garden,” Farida El Gazzar presents viewers with a glimpse of her private world, influenced by her mixed Egyptian-Greek heritage, a fascination with the work of David Hockney, Thomas Demand and Karen Kilimnik, Byzantine iconography, Arabic literature and the poetry of C.P. Cavafy. Emotionally, the work draws on the transitional phase between dusk and nightfall and its blend of descending tranquillity, introspection and transformation. Opening hours are Mondays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (on December 24, the gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.). The show at Kalfayan Galleries in Kolonaki will be inaugurated on Thursday, December 19, at 8 p.m.



Kalfayan Galleries, 11 Haritos, Kolonaki, tel 210.721.7679, www.kalfayangalleries.com