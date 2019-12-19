Foreign policy does not lend itself to easy political comment. It is not appropriate for members of Parliament and party hacks to exploit it with the intention of embellishing their media profile whenever they deem necessary.

Whatever they say, especially at times of tension, can be easily distorted, inflated and used against the country and its interests. That is why only those responsible for the country’s foreign policy should speak about these matters – and only when they have something useful or substantial to say.



The war of one-liners may continue with the use of other, less important, themes.