Greeks are 2019 world leaders in ship orders

TAGS: Shipping

Greek shipowners were once again the global leaders in fleet investment in 2019, according to the year-end review by VesselsValue.

Greek shipowners topped the world rankings in newbuilding orders in 2019 with $5.29 billion, while the Chinese were the leaders in secondhand orders with 4.41 billion euros.

In the chart of combined spending (new and old vessels), the Greeks were also on top, with total spending of $8.42 this year.

