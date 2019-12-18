Greek FM says Turkey only ‘threatening itself’

Turkey is only “threatening itself” with its tactics in the Eastern Mediterranean, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Wednesday.

“With threats and such behavior you prove to the international community something we wish were not true, that Turkey is the troublemaker of this region,” Dendias told a press conference during a visit to the United Arab Emirates, responding to a question regarding Turkish threats to implement two controversial maritime border and defense cooperation agreements signed last month with the Tripoli-based Libyan government.

Dendias had earlier met with UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a tour of the Middle East that started in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

“This was our third meeting in a matter of a few months... We analyzed the consequences of the two memorandums signed by the government in Tripoli and Turkey. I was very happy to see that the United Arab Emirates share our concerns,” Dendias said.

The two foreign ministers also signed an agreement of cooperation in diplomatic training.