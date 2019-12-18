Greece 2021 committee has set up mechanism for funding, sponsorship

The committee which will plan and oversee preparations to mark the bicentenary of the 19th-century revolt against Ottoman Turkey that led to the creation of the modern Greek state has already set up a mechanism for funding and sponsorships, its chairperson Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki said on Wednesday.

"This is a celebration for everyone, without exclusions, and can be expressed in as many creative and imaginary ways as possible," Angelopoulos-Daskalaki said during a plenary session of the committee at a central Athens hotel.

She explained that the committee will plan its events along four thematics. In the first, the aim is to promote better understanding of the Greek Revolution, highlight its universal importance, and connect it with other revolutions at the same historical period.

The second, titled “Greece today, following a 200-year-old course,” will highlight the dynamic of modern Greek society, by ensuring the active inclusion of local communities throughout the country and by promoting Greece abroad at international expos and organizations.

The third thematic will focus on "Greeks who have left their mark the last 200 years.," and will celebrate and highlight the life and work of Greeks who contributed to society both in Greece and abroad.

The final one will be about "2021 as a window in the future Greece,” and will include actions focusing on the country's future prospects and highlight how Greeks envision and want to see the future the country.

