A father and his two sons who were arrested during a police raid on anarchist squats in the downtown Athens district of Koukaki on Wednesday were taken to hospital from police custody.

The man, identified as a well-known filmmaker, and his two sons (a university student and a lawyer in training) were allegedly beaten by police officers who forced their way into their home without a warrant while trying to evacuate an adjacent squat on Koukaki’s Matrozou Street, according to reports.

No details have been released regarding the injuries they sustained during their arrest, which has sparked accusations of police brutality.

Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis defended the arrests, saying they were made in the presence of a judicial official and without the use of excessive force.

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) claims that the two young men were part of the group running the squat and had attacked officers carrying out the evacuation.