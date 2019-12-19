Theory suggests Parthenon is known by wrong name

The 5th century BC Parthenon temple on the Athens Acropolis may be known by the wrong name, according to a study by a Dutch archaeologist published in the American Journal of Archaeology and the Dutch edition of National Geographic.



Janric Van Rookhuijzen theorizes that the symbol of ancient Athens and the most famous ancient Greek monument may have had a different name during the city’s Classical era.

Citing ancient texts and archaeological data, Van Rookhuijzen suggests the original name of the temple was the Hekatompedon (100-foot temple).

“The main room of the big temple was indeed exactly 100 feet long,” he told the Telegraph. The real Parthenon, he said, was in fact an ancient Greek treasury known as the Erechtheion 100 yards away.



He also notes that Parthenon means “house of virgins,” highlighting the fact that the Erechtheion is decorated with caryatids – sculpted female figures.