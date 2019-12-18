Four-month postponement for Egnatia bidding deadline

Greek privatization fund TAIPED is sticking to its 2.4-billion-euro target for revenues from state asset utilization next year, but the Infrastructure Ministry announced on Wednesday that the submission of offers for Egnatia Odos will be postponed by four months.

Instead of February 21, which was the deadline for the submission of binding expressions of interest in the operation of the highway that runs across northern Greece, the fund and the ministry agreed on a new deadline of June 26, so as to settle all pending issues in the concession contract.