Stores, vehicles damaged in Athens, Thessaloniki during the night

A barrage of vandalisms took place in central areas of Athens and the second biggest city Thessaloniki on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, police said.

Shortly after 10 p.m. in Athens on Wednesday, a group of about 50 individuals smashed the front entrance of a store of the Vasilopoulos supermarket chain a Starbucks store and a Piraeus Bank branch, all located on Mitropoleos Street.

Earlier on Wednesday night, vandals burned a Christmas tree placed on Exarcheia square and removed some of the christmas lights in the area.

In Thessaloniki, 13 stores located on Tsimiski, Grigoriou Palama and Pavlou Mela Streets were damaged by unknown attackers shortly before midnight.

Police said the suspects were about 20 individuals with covered faces, while eye witnesses said they held crowbars and sledgehammers.

The attackers scattered leaflets with anarchist slogans. Authorities detained 29 people who were later released.

Early Thursday morning, two diggers parked in the city’s Ano Poli, a van owned by a super market chain and a nearby automatic teller machine (ATM) were set on fire.

Fire fighters were sent to put out the blaze on the two diggers.