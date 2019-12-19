Anarchists barge into hospital to protest worsening healthcare

Members of the self-proclaimed anarchist group Rouvikonas barged into Evangelismos hospital in the district Kolonaki on Thursday noon to protest the worsening state of national healthcare and the deteriorating working conditions for doctors and workers.

The group members reached the office of the hospital manager on the 11th floor and slammed the “deliberate deterioration, criminal lack in materials, medicines and staff, the double shifts and non-existent days off of the employees…who risk their own health and that of their patients.”

The group also mentioned an accident that they said took place a few weeks earlier at the clinic’s basement.