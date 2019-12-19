EU emergency hotline to be ready on January 1

The 112 single European emergency number will be up and running in Greece according to schedule, on January 1, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was assured at a meeting of state and government officials on Thursday.

Mitsotakis presided over what was the last meeting on the issue at the Operations Coordination Center of the Hellenic Fire Service in the northern Athens suburb of Halandri, where officials including ministers of Digital Governance Kyriakos Pierakakis and Citizens’ Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis briefed the premier on the progress of the project.

“It will now be up to all of us to make proper use of this new tool, which literally saves lives,” Mitsotakis said.

Putting the hotline into full operation was one of the first measures Mitsotakis vowed after being elected last summer, in the wake of reports that the huge loss of life in the 2018 wildfires in eastern Attica could have been prevented if the 112 emergency number had been working properly.