Planet of Zeus | Athens | December 20-21

Athenian heavy rock band Planet of Zeus will be performing at the Fuzz Live Music Club in Athens for two nights in a row on December 20 and 21. The four-member outfit, which has secured a loyal and hardcore following both in Greece and beyond the country’s borders since emerging in 2000, will be presenting its sixth album, “Faith in Physics.” The opening acts are local metal group Sadhus and punk rockers Krotalias. Doors open at 8 p.m. on both nights. Presale tickets cost 12 euros while tickets at the door are 14 euros. For more information and tickets, visit www.viva.gr and www.fuzzclub.gr/event/planetofzeus/.



Fuzz Live Music Club, 1 Patriarchou Ioakim, Tavros, tel 210.345.0817