Circo Medrano | Athens | December 20 - January 20

Well-known in the Mediterranean region, the Balkans and Israel, where it tours regularly, the Circo Medrano is setting up its big top in Palaio Faliro on the southern coast of Athens. From December 20 to January 20, the Italian circus troupe centered around the Casartelli family will be presenting a show featuring jugglers, acrobats, clowns, a magician, and other surprises that will delight the whole family. Artists from Cirque du Soleil will also form part of the promising spectacle, which is 100 percent animal-free. The show has won two gold medals at the Monte Carlo International Circus Festival. Showtimes are 6.15 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays to Saturdays, and 11.30 a.m., 6.15 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. on Sundays. Prices range from 9 to 16 euros. For more information and tickets, go to www.ticketservices.gr or call 210.723.4567.



Circo Medrano, Next to the Faliro Indoor Olympic Hall, 86 Poseidonos, Palaio Faliro