Libya accepts Turkish offer for military support, report says

TAGS: Security, Turkey

Libya’s internationally-recognized government has accepted an offer from Turkey for military and logistical support as it faces an offensive led by Libyan militia commander General Khalifa Haftar, Al Jazeera reported Thursday citing sources.

According to the same report, the Tripoli based government has decided to activate a pact on security and military cooperation signed with Ankara on Nov. 27.

