Blue Palace awarded spot on Conde Nast Traveler's Gold List

TAGS: Tourism, Travel

Renowned international travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler announced last week that Blue Palace, a Luxury Collection Resort and Spa, at Elounda in eastern Crete has been awarded a spot on its Gold List 2020 of Best Hotels and Resorts in Europe.

As stated by Conde Nast Traveler’s editors, “Crete’s Blue Palace has a strong sense of place. Set on a lucid pebble beach, this family-run property has more authenticity than all the pre-fab looking resorts along the Elounda coastline combined.”

This distinction is added to the hotel’s long list of awards, including the recent Conde Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Award 2019.

