State Department on Libya: ‘External actors must stop fueling conflict’

Hours after Libya’s internationally-recognized government said it ratified a security and military cooperation deal signed with Turkey late November, paving the way for potential military help from Ankara as it seeks to counter an offense led by rival forces, the State Department urged all countries to “refrain from exacerbating civil conflict.”



“External actors must stop fueling conflict. All countries must refrain from exacerbating civil conflict and support a return to the UN-facilitated political process,” a State Department spokesperson said in a written response to a question by Hellas Journal.



The spokesperson said “the outcome should be the launch of intra Libyan dialogue, de-escalation and withdrawal of external forces.”