ATHEX: Index absorbs pressure and reins in losses

On a day of pressure for Greek stocks and bonds, the benchmark of the local bourse came away from Thursday’s session relatively unscathed, managing to remain above the 900-point mark, while the gainers and the losers ended up level.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 902.78 points, shedding 0.32 percent from Wednesday’s 905.64 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.67 percent to 2,262.76 points, while small-caps expanded 0.38 percent.

The banks index gave up 0.42 percent, as Piraeus conceded 1.67 percent, Eurobank fell 0.97 percent and Alpha slipped 0.31 percent. National advanced 0.85 percent.

Jumbo sank 4.16 percent, Piraeus Port Authority parted with 1.81 percent and Coca-Cola HBC eased 1.42 percent. Cenergy Holdings grew 1.99 percent, Public Power Corporation added 1.92 percent and Lamda Development improved 1.14 percent.

In total 46 stocks reported gains, 46 suffered losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 82.1 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 106.9 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange edged 0.11 percent lower to 65.30 points.