The Greek labor market has recorded increases in the number of enterprises and salary workers this year, but also a reduction in the average salary, while a considerable portion of workers continue to earn very low wages, according to the statistics of the Ergani database.

The picture presented by the Labor Ministry’s hirings register is made up of the annual lists of salaried employees submitted by private companies from October 1 to November 15. They showed that employment has grown by 78,391 jobs this year compared to 2018, while the number of corporations expanded by 7,899 and over 165,000 workers shifted from lower to higher salary brackets. They also indicated that almost one in three gets no more than 700 euros per month.

The data revealed that the average salary has dropped to 1,046.72 euros gross from 1,071.90 euros in 2018, which illustrates there has been more pressure on higher incomes.

More importantly, the vast majority (83.83 percent) of the new jobs created this year are full-time positions – i.e. 65,718 jobs. Full-time employment increased by 3.44 percent in 2019 to 1.986 million workers. There are 14,722 more part-time jobs than last year.