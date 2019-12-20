Russian bitcoin laundering suspect Vinnik to be extradited to France

The Russian Embassy in Athens on Friday expressed regret at a decision by Greek judicial authorities to extradite bitcoin laundering suspect Alexander Vinnik to France ahead of Russia.



In a post on Twitter, the Russian Embassy said it had been informed of the decision by Ministry of Justice Konstantinos Tsiaras to give priority to France’s request for the suspect’s extradition, ahead of that of Russia, which the embassy said was “ignored,” and another by the United States.



Vinnik was arrested during a Greek family holiday in 2017 on a request from the US, which accuses him of laundering billions of dollars using the virtual currency bitcoin.

The Associated Press has reported that Vinnik had agreed to be sent to Russia, where he is charged with lesser offences of alleged fraud worth 750 million rubles ($11 million) but is fighting the other two requests.

In France, the former bitcoin platform operator is accused of laundering millions of euros raised by cyber-criminals using the virtual currency. He denies any wrongdoing, the AP says.