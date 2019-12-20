Gales forecast Sunday, Monday; sailors advised to exercise caution

Greece’s weather service on Friday issued an emergency bulletin warning of storms and gale-force winds on Sunday and through Monday.

The blustery weather is forecast to start in the early hours of Sunday across the islands of the Ionian, Epirus, the western mainland and the western Peloponnese, before spreading east to central Macedonia, Thrace and across to the eastern Aegean later in the day.

With winds expected to reach speeds of as high as 9 Beaufort at sea, sailors in the Aegean and the Ionian are advised to check bulletins regularly and avoid unnecessary risks. Ferryboat passengers traveling to and from the islands should also keep an eye out for possible cancellations.

Western parts of the country should start seeing the storms and winds die down around noon on Monday and others by the early hours of Tuesday.