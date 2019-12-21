Christmas Concert | Athens | December 21

The Athens State Orchestra will be on stage at the Athens Concert Hall on Saturday, December 21, for a very special evening filled with the spirit of Christmas. The program on the night comprises Cantatas 1, 2 and 3 from one of Johann Sebastian Bach’s most popular works, the Christmas Oratorio. The concert will also feature Polish tenor Krystian Adam, Greek soprano Myrsini Margariti and Croatian mezzo-soprano Sonja Runje under the baton of George Petrou. Tickets start from 15 euros at www.megaron.gr. Starts at 8.30 p.m.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333