Glasshouse Project | Athens | December 21 & 22

On December 21 and 22, a very special “music box” will be set up in Athens’ central Syntagma Square to raise funds for and awareness about the City of Athens Homeless Shelter. From noon until 4 p.m. on both days DJs from some of Athens’ best-loved music radio stations will be on hand to play the public’s favorite songs in the “Glasshouse Project: We Play Your Wish!” – a concept imported from the Netherlands. From 4 to 8 p.m., the decks will be taken over by star club DJs including Xenia Ghali on Saturday and Jochen Miller as the special guest on Sunday. The event has been organized in cooperation with the Embassy of the Netherlands. Entrance is free. The City of Athens Homeless shelter has set up a bank account for donations at National Bank of Greece (account number 064/480000-15, IBAN GR7701100640000006448000015). For more information, go to www.christmasinathens.gr.