The Nutcracker | Athens | December 23-29

Russia’s renowned Bolshoi Ballet Academy is in Athens together with top soloists from the Bolshoi Theater Orchestra to present Tchaikovsky’s world-renowned Christmas ballet, “The Nutcracker.” Performances take place from December 23 to 29 at the Galatsi Olympic Hall. The ballet is based on E.T.A Hoffmann’s tale “The Nutcracker and The Mouse King,” first published in 1816. It tells the story of one Christmas Eve when a young girl’s dolls come to life and, led by the toy nutcracker carved into the shape of a little man she received as a Christmas present, protect her home from an evil mouse attack. The Bolshoi Ballet Academy has been thriving since 1773. Its first mission was to teach orphan children the art of dancing in order to enrich their education. Ticket prices range from 7 to 30 euros. For more information about tickets and hours, visit www.viva.gr and www.christmastheater.gr.



Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, tel 211.770.1700