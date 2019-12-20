Five arrested after police chase in Koropi
A man was injured in a pileup Friday caused by a car being pursued by members of the motorcycle-riding Dias police unit.
The driver of the car, which was carrying five robbery suspects, failed to comply when officers signaled for him to pull over on Koropi Avenue in northern Athens.
The chase ended when the car crashed into other vehicles stopped at traffic lights, injuring a driver. The five were arrested.