Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece serves to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during a semi final match of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday. Tsitsipas, ranked at No. 6 in the world, scored a 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 victory to advance into the final. [Kamran Jebreili/AP]