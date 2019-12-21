It appears that some government ministers believe that by hiring their cronies, they can control everything. They are mistaken.The proposal of a provision for an unjustified increase in the number of presidents of the council of appeals court judges backfired. Judges were rightly enraged and they made it clear.

The same happened with an attempt to provide financial support to the press. Changes were made in the bill to benefit those newspaper owners who owe taxes to the state and their employees. The result was a small fiasco. Experience has shown that cronyism and favors for friends are seemingly convenient in the short run, but at the end of the day they cause damage.