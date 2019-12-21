University rectors have expressed their opposition to a plan by the Education Ministry to make 20 percent of their state funding dependent on criteria set by national higher education authorities, with the ministry describing it as “performance-based funding.”



During a teleconference call on Friday, the rectors underlined their objections to the plan heralded by Education Minister Niki Kerameus last month, noting that state funding has already been cut significantly over the crisis years and that there is no scope to cut it any further.

Rectors said they were open to the prospect of additional funds being granted on the basis of performance-linked criteria but only in addition to the total budget.



The academics also expressed concern about the ministry’s plans for a national authority of higher education that would evaluate universities and their staff and merge or abolish faculties accordingly.



According to the plan unveiled by Kerameus last month, 80 percent of the regular funding for universities will be based on objective criteria, as is the case today (e.g. number of students and teachers).



The remaining 20 percent will be contingent on the criteria set by the education authority, such as the proportion of graduates who are successful in finding employment.