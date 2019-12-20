Aegean Airlines has taken delivery of its first A320neo aircraft at the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France.

This is the first airplane from a new fleet of at least 46 A320neo and A321neo aircraft that the Greek carrier will collect by 2024, at a total cost of $6 billion.

Last June’s original order of 30 aircraft has been expanded by another 16, thanks to support by credit institutions.

By July 2020, Aegean will have taken delivery of six new aircraft of this type, to support its expansion to a total of 155 destinations, 19.2 million seats and 65 aircraft in 2020.

Aegean’s deal with Airbus constitutes the biggest private investment in Greece.