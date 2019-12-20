The process for the transfer of the casino on Mount Parnitha, the Regency Casino Mont Parnes, to the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi, is well under way and will be completed within next year.

The casino will move much closer to the heart of the capital, to a location known as the Dilaveri Estate at the junction of Kifissias Avenue and Spyrou Loui Street, opposite the Golden Hall shopping mall.

The environmental study for the project will soon be put up for public consultation, while the Hellenic Public Real Estate Corporation (ETAD) will announce a tender to commission an expert consultant to appraise the casino’s installations on Parnitha and the investment in the new complex at Maroussi, as the joint ministerial decision dictates.

f the Parnitha facilities are found to have a value higher than the investment planned at the Dilaveri Estate – that must reach at least 100 million euros – the state will have to pay the difference. However, sources say that the budget of the investment has already increased and is running close to 200 million euros. The investment is being implemented by Hellenic Casino of Parnitha SA, in which the state has a 49 percent holding via ETAD. The rest belongs to Athens Resort Casino SA, owned by Regency Entertainment and Karenia Enterprises.

